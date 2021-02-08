PNL's Orban: We will resume steps to revoke Ombudswoman as soon as possible

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the procedure to remove Renata Weber from the office of Ombudswoman will be resumed as soon as possible.

"Yes. (...) As soon as possible. It also depends on our partners," Orban said in Parliament when asked if the procedure for the removal of the Ombudswoman would be resumed.

He was also asked if such an approach also concerns Florin Iordache, the head of the Legislative Council."Regarding certain institutions of parliamentary subordination, we have formed working groups that must present to us within two weeks an action plan for each [institution]. In some cases there is a need for legislative change, in some cases, such as the public TV station and public radio station it is enough to reject the report, but in this case we have decided to propose an action plan that we will debate in the coalition and we will establish the action calendar," Orban explained after the governing coalition's meeting.

