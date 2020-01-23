PNL's Turcan: We've launched early polls calendar; we have other projects PSD won't like

We have launched the calendar for the early polls, and after the draft law on the election of mayors in two rounds passes through the rejection of the censure motion, the Liberals intend to assume responsibility on other projects too, so that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) will file new censure motions that will lead to early polls, the Deputy PM Raluca Turcan told RFI Romania on Thursday.

"We have launched the calendar for early polls and after this law passes through the rejection of the censure motion we intend to assume responsibility for other laws that will surely create so much frustration and dissatisfaction in the PSD that they will submit another censure motion, which will lead to snap polls, as we wish," said Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan on Thursday.According to her, the measures taken by the Orban Government that are currently being blocked by the PSD MPs need to have legislative grounds.She added that, while considering the "absurd" scenario that there will be no early polls in the end, the Orban Government will have a governing programme "obtained through the Government assuming responsibility," which it couldn't carry out with the current Parliament, but she added that the organisation the parliamentary elections simultaneously with the local ones fall within the calendar initiated by the PNL.Turcan added that, if the Liberal Government were to be rejected by a censure motion, then they would invoke the laws on early polls, so that the organisation of early polls would become possible, after all.

