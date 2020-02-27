PNL's Violeta Alexandru: PNL-Bucharest unanimously decides to endorse Nicusor Dan's candidacy to City Mayor

PNL's (National Liberal Party) Political Bureau on Thursday evening decided to endorse Nicusor Dan's candidacy to City Mayor, the chiarperson of the Bucharest branch, Violeta Alexandru, informed.

She said the decision was taken unanimously and that she will bring up the proposal for the party to endorse this candidate at the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the PNL on Friday."The decision was taken unanimously to endorse the candidacy of Mr. Nicusor Dan to City Mayor. Based on this unanimous decision, tomorrow, at the Executive Bureau of the PNL, I will propose to the leadership of the party to approve this proposal to endorse the candidacy of Mr. Nicusor Dan to City Mayor. (...) This candidate guarantees us that we will have the results that we want at the City Hall, which is to defeat Gabriela Firea and build a professional team at the level of the City Hall, to lead Bucharest out of the bankruptcy it's facing right now, and to develop the city and make it the civilized city that the Bucharesters have all the rights to aspire to," said Violeta Alexandru.She showed that actions and a political programme are to be put together in the next period for the candidate to City Mayor.Violeta Alexandru said an electoral alliance with other parties, such as USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party), is "desirable" in Bucharest for the local elections."We are open to discussions with the other actors from the other political parties that represent the Opposition to PSD today," said the chairperson of PNL Bucharest.She specified the Liberals are ready with their candidates to the Bucharest districts."We are still to discuss with the other partners, to check if they are open to dialogue," she said.Nicusor Dan voiced hope that the Executive Bureau of the PNL will confirm the endorsement for his candidacy at the Friday meeting."The current disastrous local administration is close to the end of its term (...). We had entire neighborhoods that didn't have heat this winter, the traffic is increasingly more jammed with every year that passes, we rank 4th in Europe, in this respect, while we compete with much bigger cities, such as Moscow or Istanbul, and pollution reaches alarming levels. And for each of these problems we net to harmonize our solutions. We will have a discussion in the following weeks," said Nicusor Dan.He said the administration of the Capital City must have "a simple interaction with the businessmen.""We must stimulate development in those areas where we are competitive, such as in the creative industries, and the City Hall can play the role of an interface between what the business environment expects and what the Buchares schools produce. We must build centres of excellency to put Bucharest on the global map of business meetings," said Dan, who voiced hope he will be able to discuss about all these matters with the other forces in the Opposition from Bucharest.He reiterated that, if he becomes general mayor, he will support the dissolution of the districts in the Capital City."I believe it's necessary not just to dissolve the districts in Bucharest, but also to have a single administrative unit to include Ilfov area," said Nicusor Dan.He also presented several measures in combating pollution, as well as the connection to the centralized heating system, the control of the construction sites, washing the streets, collaborating with the Bucharest Environmental Guard for the landfills, creating a green space registers, planting one million trees and stopping the "chaotic and absurd pruning" of the trees. AGERPRES