stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL has almost certain information that Dragnea will launch President's impeachment next week

fox30jax.com
Liviu Dragnea

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban declared on Thursday that there is "almost certain" information that Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea will launch the procedure to dismiss the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, next week.


"The Dragnea clan is ready to set the country ablaze. We have almost certain information that Dragnea will launch the impeachment of Romania's president in the following week and that he is backed in this by Tariceanu [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats leader, ed.n.] and his acolytes," Orban told a press conference.

He pointed out that the objectives of the impeachment are : control over the Prosecutors' Offices, the Intelligence Services and the enactment of the Justice's laws and of the Criminal Codes. agerpres

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.