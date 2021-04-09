Podcast from Great Britain with Dr. Cristina Steliana Mihailovici, about the young generation

'It’s a beautiful field and so complex, and I really encourage the younger generation to study engineering – it’s wonderful!' - Introducing Cristina Steliana Mihailovici. 'In this episode, Ngunan chats Cristina Steliana Mihailovici, Doctor in Nautical Science and Engineering, Writer, Environmentalist, Economist, Project Manager, Lecturer, Analyst and Mum! Cristina provides us with an insight into her engineering journey so far, and talks about the importance of the UN sustainable development goals and combining engineering with humanity and kindness to reduce inequalities. When Cristina isn’t working to make global shipping more sustainable, she writes inspirational children’s books – opening up the idea of working in engineering to every child and encouraging them to explore, discover, and believe in you!'