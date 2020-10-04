Poland's Swiatek ousts Simona Halep from French Open

Top-seeded Romanian tennis player Simona Halep was surprisingly knocked out of the fourth round of the Roland Garros tournament by Polish teenager Iga Swiatek (WTA's No. 54), who claimed a 6-1, 6-2 victory, blowing Halep away with her aggressive and precise play. Swiatek thus made an unexpected turnaround from their previous encounter in the same stage of the 2019 edition of the French Open.

Winner of the 2018 Roland Garros Halep secured a check for 189,000 euros and 240 WTA points.The world's No. 2 was the last Romanian player in the Roland Garros singles competition.