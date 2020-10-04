 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Poland's Swiatek ousts Simona Halep from French Open

captura TV
Simona Halep

Top-seeded Romanian tennis player Simona Halep was surprisingly knocked out of the fourth round of the Roland Garros tournament by Polish teenager Iga Swiatek (WTA's No. 54), who claimed a 6-1, 6-2 victory, blowing Halep away with her aggressive and precise play. Swiatek thus made an unexpected turnaround from their previous encounter in the same stage of the 2019 edition of the French Open.

Winner of the 2018 Roland Garros Halep secured a check for 189,000 euros and 240 WTA points.

The world's No. 2 was the last Romanian player in the Roland Garros singles competition.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.