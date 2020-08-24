 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Police on illegal logging clampdown action in Maramures County

padure lemne defrisari

Starting today, police of the Public Order Directorate - Forest and Fisheries Stock Protection Service will be on a five-day action in the northern Maramures County aimed at preventing and combating illegal logging from the national forest stock, the Romanian Police Inspectorate General informs in a release.

The police also verify the companies' compliance with the legal provisions on the purchase, storage, processing and marketing of wood.

Inspections on site will be conducted at 11 economic agents and a forest range as part of the action that involves police from the Public Order Directorate - Forest and Fisheries Stock Protection Service, assisted by workers of the Suceava, Maramures, Neamt, Bistrita-Nasaud, Cluj and Vrancea county police inspectorates.

The activities are carried out in cooperation with forestry experts of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests - the Cluj, Focsani, Oradea, Ploiesti, Timisoara and Suceava forest guards, as well as with experts from the Romsilva National Forest Corporation - Maramures Forestry Department.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.