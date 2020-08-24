Police on illegal logging clampdown action in Maramures County

Starting today, police of the Public Order Directorate - Forest and Fisheries Stock Protection Service will be on a five-day action in the northern Maramures County aimed at preventing and combating illegal logging from the national forest stock, the Romanian Police Inspectorate General informs in a release.

The police also verify the companies' compliance with the legal provisions on the purchase, storage, processing and marketing of wood.

Inspections on site will be conducted at 11 economic agents and a forest range as part of the action that involves police from the Public Order Directorate - Forest and Fisheries Stock Protection Service, assisted by workers of the Suceava, Maramures, Neamt, Bistrita-Nasaud, Cluj and Vrancea county police inspectorates.

The activities are carried out in cooperation with forestry experts of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests - the Cluj, Focsani, Oradea, Ploiesti, Timisoara and Suceava forest guards, as well as with experts from the Romsilva National Forest Corporation - Maramures Forestry Department.