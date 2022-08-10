Police unionists continue protesting at Finance Ministry

Police members of the Federation of National Unions of Police and Contract Staff of Romania (FSNPPC) continue on Wednesday the protest in front of the Ministry of Public Finance, their main claim being the application of the Salary Law 153/2017.

FSNPPC representatives launched a series of protests on Monday, the first stage being the picketing of the Ministry of Finance, on August 9-11.

The dissatisfaction of the trade unionists are related to the non-application of the Salary framework law 153/2017 regarding annexes 7-8 that refer to the military, police staff and contract staff of the defense, public order and national security occupational family, the discretionary application of some increases within the relevant ministry at a minimal level, such as the increased neuro-psychic pressure provided for in the maximum amount of 25%, for police staff, those in the structures of criminal investigations, combating organized crime, special interventions, etc., the discretionary legal regime of the state pensions of the military.

At the same time, they are asking for the food norm to be updated according to the indices of consumption prices set annually by the National Institute of Statistics.

FSNPPC representatives stressed that they will protest every day to put pressure on the ministries that give mandatory approval on their payroll, so that the Salary Law 153/2017 will be applied, because "we are at the third law in 13 years that the government in power is not able to apply".

"We want a fair wage, as established by Parliament in 2017," the protesters stressed.AGERPRES