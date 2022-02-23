Police unionists demand dismissal of prefect after decision to involve police officers in conducting epidemiological investigations

Police trade unionists are calling for the dismissal of Prahova County Prefect Virgiliu Nanu, following a decision by the County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) concerning the involvement of employees of several public institutions, including the Prahova Police County Inspectorate (IJP), in conducting epidemiological investigations.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday evening by the Police and Contractual Staff National Trade Union (SNPPC), through the decision of CJSU Prahova of February 14 on supplementing the personnel with the Prahova Center for Coordination and Management of Interventions (CJCCI) in charge with data collection for the drawing up of epidemiological surveys in the county, these surveys are carried out "topsy-turvy" by people who do not have specialized training in this regard."Practically, the police officers with IPJ Prahova, planned in service at CJSU Prahova, are required to perform illegally duties that clearly fall within the competence of DSP [the Public Health Directorate] employees. We understand the political obedience of Mr. Chief Commissioner Preda Ginel who hopes to be tenured, whose appointment as Chief Inspector of IPJ Prahova, if the above is confirmed, should immediately cease and the preliminary investigation against him should be launched by the IGPR," shows the cited source.SNPPC refers to the shortage of staff in the police structures, explaining that "every police officer taken from the street means a higher chance that the street will be overrun by criminals"."In this way, we ask Minister [of Internal Affairs] Lucian Bode to order the cessation of this illegal practice, harmful to public health and safety. Next thing you know, we will be equipped with a stethoscope, signature, vaccine doses ... The Prime Minister of Romania must immediately remove from office the Prahova county prefect, who can order, as a representative of the Government in the territory, such aberrations at will, with the endorsement of the county chiefs of arms," the release further mentions. (AGERPRES)