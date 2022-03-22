Polish President Duda to be welcomed by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will pay a visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, and will be welcomed, at 16:00, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the Presidential Administration, the two high officials will have one-on-one and official talks at the end of which they will deliver joint press statements.

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, was conducting a working visit to Chisinau on Monday, where he had a meeting with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

In March, the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis received several European leaders at Cotroceni Palace, such as the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, the Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy, Luigi Di Maio.

Furthermore, President Klaus Iohannis, together with PM Nicolae Ciuca carried out a visit in Chisinau, where they had talks with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, as well as with the PM Natalia Gavrilita.

Also, on March 11, the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, was welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at the presidential Cotroceni Palace.AGERPRES