Polish President Duda to be welcomed Tuesday by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

Adrzej Duda, Președintele Poloniei

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will pay a visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, and will be welcomed, at 16:00, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the Presidential Administration, the two high officials will have one-on-one and official talks at the end of which they will deliver joint press statements.

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, is conducting a working visit to Chisinau on Monday, where he will have a meeting with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, Agerpres informs.

