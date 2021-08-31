Politehnica University of Bucharest's students, awarded by Huawei Romania

The students from the Politehnica University of Bucharest (UPB) have received, within the recently announced initiative "ICTalent", the graduation certificate of the 8th edition of the "Seeds for the Future" program.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the closing virtual ceremony took place on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education's state secretary, Maria Manea, highlighting the necessity of supporting the private sector in developing the technological talent among young people.

This year, the emblematic program of CSR by Huawei took place in a hybrid format. During the program which took place for 8 days, participants had the opportunity to accumulate new information regarding new technology, such as 5G, AI, Cloud Computing, but also knowledge about China's culture from top teachers, business leaders and professionals from Huawei. The program also included activities such as cultural exchange and leadership, which were graduated by 18 remarkable students.

Huawei Romania awarded 20 students at the end of the 8th edition of the Seeds for the Future program within a ceremony which took place in a hybrid system.

According to Mihnea Udrea, the dean of the Electronics, Telecommunication and Information Technology of UPB reunited professors, business leaders and experts that could directly discuss with students, offering extra-curricular support, William Wu highlighted, the subsidiary director council of Huawei Romania, within the closing ceremony.

The 8th edition of the Seeds for the Future program took place within the new Understanding Memorandum signed with UPB, through which Huawei offers scholarships and training courses to the students of the Polytechnic University.