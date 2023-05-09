Polytechnic University of Bucharest to host SpaceFEST.

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) will organise SpaceFEST, an event dedicated to the exploration of outer space and the opportunities it offers, from June 11 to 13, told Agerpres.

"Whether we are talking about intelligent materials, about the process of preparing the body for an extra-terrestrial journey, about astronauts' food or about what we can grow in space, whether we are talking about space tourism, power stations or the energy needed for rockets, about factories, resources, communications or environmental monitoring capabilities, the implications of accelerated exploration of outer space will influence our life on Earth in ways that are impossible to ignore," UPB representatives said in a press release.

According to the source, among the prominent personalities present at the event are Dumitru Dorin Prunariu (Romanian astronaut), Nicole Stott (NASA astronaut) and Sara Sabry (Egyptian astronaut).

SpaceFEST is organised by the Polytechnic University of Bucharest in partnership with the Space for a Better World Foundation and OP Global Events and supports the AIM HIGHER Romania project.

"We are preparing countless special moments, from meetings with NASA astronauts, surprise guests, trajectories for a career in the space area, competitions for students and students or activities for the whole family to innovative technologies, space experiences with VR and AR, robotics demonstrations, rockets or weather balloons," say the organisers.