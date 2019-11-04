Ponta calls on Orban to change ministers having received negative opinion, to participate in investiture vote

PRO Romania leader Victor Ponta said on Sunday evening that this party's MPs will not go to Parliament on Monday, to vote on the new Government's investiture, if (Prime Minister-designate, ed. n.) Ludovic Orban will not replace the ministers who received negative opinion in the select committees.

Victor Ponta told private broadcaster Romania TV that the party he leads has more expectations for its voters, namely the reform of the pension system, the fiscal system and a reform of the administration, and Ludovic Orban and his team did not respond to these expectations and they can't possibly have the PRO Romania vote.In addition, Victor Ponta said that the three ministers who received negative opinion in the vote in committees must be changed, because it is about respect for Parliament. He said that the three ministers concerned, specifically the Minister of Regional Development and the Minister of Labor "had a very bad performance" and that Ludovic Orban did not show either that he is a better prime minister than Viorica Dancila.In context, Victor Ponta said that if he goes to Parliament, he will not vote for the government of Ludovic Orban, because it is by no means more competent than the Dancila Government.He also stressed that it is important to form a good government for the country."We cannot vote something that we consider to be bad for Romania," said Victor Ponta.