Poor visibility forces Tarom aircraft flying the Bucharest-Amman route to land in Larnaca

An aircraft of the TAROM company, which was operating flight RO 187 on the Bucharest-Amman route on Wednesday, was forced to land at the Larnaca Airport because of the unfavourable weather conditions, according to standard procedures in low visibility situations, told Agerpres.

"We emphasize the fact that the safety and security of the passengers and the crew were not jeopardized at any moment, and the aircraft landed in maximum safety conditions, taking off to its original destination - Bucharest - as soon as the weather conditions allowed it," reads the press release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

TAROM states that currently the passengers of flight RO 188 on the Amman-Bucharest route are provided with assistance on the ground according to Regulation EC261/2004, and that they will be rerouted or accommodated, as the case may be.