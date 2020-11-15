Pope Francis prays for the victims of the tragedy at Piatra Neamt hospital

Pope Francis on Sunday conveyed his thoughts and prayer to grieving families for the loss of loved ones following Saturday night's fire at the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, according to Vatican News.

At the "Angel of the Lord" prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the tragedy at the County Hospital in Piatra Neamt and entrusted to God's mercy the souls of those who lost their lives in the fire at the Department of Anesthesia and Therapy.

Ten COVID-19 patients lost their lives and seven others, including doctors and a nurse, were injured."Yesterday, in a hospital structure in Romania, where several patients affected by coronavirus were hospitalized, a fire broke out that caused victims. My thoughts are with the grieving families and with the injured and I pray for them, let's pray for them!," said Pope Francis.For his part, Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church sent a message of condolence and praised the dedication of the seriously injured doctor who put his life in danger to get the patients out of the flames.The doctor from the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, injured in the fire that broke out at the medical unit on Saturday, as a result of which he suffered serious burns, is transferred to the "Regina Astrid" Military Hospital in Brussels, for specialized treatment, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday.The people who died as a result of the fire are 7 men and 3 women, aged between 67 and 86 years, according to a press release sent on Sunday to AGERPRES by the management of the health unit.