Pope in Romania/ Ponta: Pope Francis' visit to Romania - historic moment

Former PM Victor Ponta believes the visit to Romania of His Sanctity Pope Francis is a historic moment.

"His Sanctity is a world symbol, as well as a truly remarkable personality - with an outstanding empathy and approach (when I was received there he had found out in due time that it was my son Andrei's birthday was and he expected me with a present - which thrilled me beyond words). We are honoured and happy with this visit. Welcome, Your Sanctity," Victor Ponta wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Pope Francis starts an apostolic visit to Romania on Friday, Bucharest being the first stage of the three-day visit the Sovereign Pontiff is paying to Romania.

