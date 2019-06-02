Pope in Romania / Tens of thousands of faithful await the Sovereign Pontiff on the Liberty Field in Blaj (VIDEO)

Tens of thousands of faithful from all over the country arrived very early on Sunday on the Liberty Field in Blaj to await for Pope Francis, who will be holding a ceremony of beatification of seven Greek-Catholic bishops here, at 11.00 am.

Some of them had to travel all night before arriving on the Liberty Field where they participated in the morning prayer and prayed together with the priests accompanying most of the groups of faithful.The people listened to several hymns, interpreted by Sava Negrean Brudascu. The religious-cultural programme also included, before Pope Francis arrives, prayers and hymns and religious songs interpreted by Veta Biris and Paula Seling.There are faithful from Bucuresti, Maramures, Bihor, Bistriţa - Nsssud, Cluj, Sibiu, Hunedoara and other Romanian counties now on the Liberty Field, and some of them traveled, by train, bus, microbus or personal car, for the entire night to be here. A part of them are carrying small flags with the national and Vatican's insignias.The Sovereign Pontiff is expected to arrive in Blaj around 10.30 am and to start the ceremony at 11.00 am, alongside 800 other priests, according to the organisers, the Divine Liturgy and the ceremony of beatification of the seven martyred bishops.