Post-Brexit Romanian-British collaboration, discussed by Anca Dragu, Andrew Noble

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, received on Thursday, during a presentation visit, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew Noble, among the topics addressed being the post-Brexit Romanian-British collaboration in political, economic, financial, social and cultural areas.

"In the political field, the sides agreed on the need to boost dialogue, especially in terms of bilateral parliamentary cooperation. The President of the Senate expressed her intention and of the coalition she represents to boost reform processes that contribute to economic development and ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic growth based on digitalisation and taking into account the protection of the environment," reads a Senate's release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, Dragu pointed out that she wants an increase in economic and trade relations with the United Kingdom, in mutual investment, in order to reflect the true potential of the two countries."The Romanian dignitary also appreciated the contribution of the Romanian community in the UK, to the economies of the two states and to the growth and strengthening of the bilateral relationship, as well as the need to protect the interests of Romanian citizens working in the UK. The dialogue also tackled issues concerning the rights and freedoms of minorities, violence against women and vulnerable people, in general, human trafficking and the role of non-governmental organizations in these fields," the release reads.