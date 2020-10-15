Posta Romana adds Paris to its road route for deliveries

Posta Romana (CNPR) has announced having added Paris this month to the map of its European road network for deliveries, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press statement of the national postal operator, Posta Romana is now making direct deliveries to the French capital in its own cars.

The new route was inaugurated on Tuesday October 13, with the departure of the first shipments to Paris, performed by van and driver of Posta Romana, comprising over a tonne of postal deliveries. The car arrived in Paris on Wednesday and left for Bucharest the same day.

The Bucharest - Paris road trips, which will secure the exchange of postal items originating in France for Romania, will be run twice a month. In this way, Paris joined the list of the destinations already served by van by Posta Romana that include Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Moldova, Germany and Italy.

Posta Romana, the national operator in the field of postal services with the widest' coverage, is owned by the Romanian government via the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (93.52%) and Fondul Proprietatea (6.48%).

The company has a network of over 5,600 offices nationwide, distributing over 11 million mailings a week. Currently, over 19 million people are using the services of Posta Romana and more than 7.5 million addresses are covered by its own postal network.