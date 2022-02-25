 
     
Posta Romana offers accommodation to Ukrainian refugees

Posta Romana National Company (CNPR), the Romanian postal service company, will make available accommodation units from the internal circuit devoted to employees for hosting refugees from Ukraine, a CNPR release sent to AGERPRES on Friday reads.

According to the release, Posta Romana has at its disposal in the post office network a total of 23 accommodation units, devoted to the internal circuit of employees, in 18 counties.

"Posta Romana, through its mission, is made up of people who dedicate themselves to people, without discrimination. So we cannot stand by and only sympathize with the suffering of the citizens of Ukraine, who are forced to leave their country. We want to be solidary, not only in thought, but in action as well! We have decided to make all our accommodation spaces available to the local authorities who will be involved in the operations of hosting Ukrainians, the refugees will have access to the normal conditions of accommodation, to utilities, to live during their displacement from their homeland. It's a small step, we understand that we have to contribute so that humanity is not defeated!," said CNPR Director General Valentin Stefan.

The institution says that there are 203 beds in the available accommodation units.

