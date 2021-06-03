postBrexit/Romanian Embassy in UK reminds Romanian citizens deadline for applying for residence is close

The Ambassador of Romania to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Laura Popescu, draws attention to the deadline - June 30, 2021 - for applying for residence in the United Kingdom, within the #EUSettlementScheme procedure for European citizens.

Romanian citizens who have arrived in the United Kingdom by 31 December 2020 must apply for residence, like all European citizens, by 30 June 2021.

Details of the EU Settlement Scheme registration procedure for European citizens and their family members can be found on the UK government's website at: https://www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families.

By the end of March, 918,270 Romanian citizens had applied for resident status in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with 852,310 of these applications having been approved, according to statistics released last week by the British Interior Ministry.

The first five nationalities with the highest number of favorably settled applications are Poles (931,140), Romanians (852,310), Italians (478,830), Portuguese (359,070) and Spaniards (304,310).

However, only 33% of the Romanians with approved applications received the status of permanent resident ('settled status'), the others obtaining the status of temporary resident ('pre-settled status'), while the percentage of Poles who obtained the status of permanent resident was 77%. Lithuanians also obtained a high percentage of people who obtained the status of permanent resident, of 75%, while a low percentage of this status, of 24%, is still registered among Croats.

Permanent resident status can be obtained by people who have lived in the United Kingdom for at least five years. Those who have lived in this country for less than five years can receive temporary resident status, which can be changed to permanent resident once the applicant has completed the five years of residence in the United Kingdom.

With the UK leaving the EU, European citizens who want to work in this country must apply for a visa through the new point-based immigration system. To be considered eligible, the applicant must demonstrate that he or she can speak English at an intermediate level B1, has a job offer at the required qualification level from a sponsor/employer authorized by the Home Office and the minimum annual salary offered by the sponsor/the employer is GBP 26,500 or equal to the salary level relevant to the field of activity (if in the field of activity the minimum annual salary is higher than GBP 26,500).

The new point-based immigration system does not apply to tourists or European citizens who have obtained or will obtain until 30 June 2021 the status of permanent resident or temporary resident, reports agerpres.