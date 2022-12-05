"Posturile radio din SUA au o 'listă neagră' ce conține 164 de melodii. Motivul din spatele acestei interdicții"

După ce atacurile teroriste de la 11 septembrie 2001 au lovit New York-ul și au ucis aproape 3.000 de persoane, impactul a fost extrem de semnificativ, anunță ladbible.com. A fost momentul care a zdruncinat o superputere, imaginile Turnurilor Gemene și distrugerea lor fiind gravate în memoria unei generații care s-a trezit pe 11 septembrie 2001 cu gândul că va fi o zi complet normală.
Au existat foarte multe schimbări în urma acestui eveniment, George W. Bush anunțând un "Război împotriva terorismului" ca represalii, iar guvernul SUA a introdus o serie întreagă de noi restricții și reguli privind securitatea.
A fost un eveniment care avea să definească lumea modernă pentru anii următori, iar în zilele imediat următoare atacului, gândurile s-au îndreptat spre modul în care se putea evita să se provoace și mai multă supărare unei națiuni traumatizate și șocate.
Una dintre aceste schimbări a fost muzica pe care oamenii o ascultau, iar o parte dintre acestea se datorează faptului că anumite posturi de radio au interzis o mulțime de melodii pe care le considerau insensibile după atacurile teroriste.
Potrivit Kerrang, radiodifuzorul Clear Channel Communications a întocmit o listă cu 164 de melodii pe care le-a considerat "cu versuri discutabile" sau insensibile pentru a fi difuzate.
Lista a fost trimisă la aproximativ 1.100 de posturi de radio pe care le dețineau, iar DJ-ilor li s-a spus să nu difuzeze muzica de teamă că oamenii nu vor dori să audă anumite versuri într-un moment atât de sensibil.
Unele dintre motivele pentru care anumite melodii au fost scoase din emisie pentru o perioadă de timp sunt destul de evidente, însă alte alegeri sunt cu adevărat misterioase.
Lista completă a celor 164 de melodii:
- 3 Doors Down - Duck and Run
- 311 - Down
- AC/DC - Shot Down in Flames
- AC/DC - Shoot to Thrill
- AC/DC - Dirty Deeds
- AC/DC - Highway to Hell
- AC/DC - Safe in New York City
- AC/DC - TNT
- AC/DC - Hell’s Bells
- Ad Libs - The Boy from New York City
- Alanis Morissette - Ironic
- Alice in Chains - Rooster
- Alice in Chains - Sea of Sorrow
- Alice in Chains - Down in a Hole
- Alice in Chains - Them Bones
- Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal
- Animals - We Gotta Get Out of This Place
- Arthur Brown - Fire
- Bangles - Walk Like an Egyptian
- Barenaked Ladies - Falling for the First Time
- Barry McGuire - Eve of Destruction
- Beastie Boys - Sure Shot
- Beastie Boys - Sabotage
- The Beatles - A Day in the Life
- The Beatles - Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds
- The Beatles - Ticket To Ride
- The Beatles - Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
- Billy Joel - Only the Good Die Young
- Black Sabbath - War Pigs
- Black Sabbath - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
- Blood Sweat and Tears - And When I Die
- Blue Oyster Cult - Burnin’ For You
- Bob Dylan/Guns N Roses - Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
- Bobby Darin - Mack the Knife
- Boston - Smokin’
- Brooklyn Bridge - Worst That Could Happen
- Bruce Springsteen - I’m On Fire
- Bruce Springsteen - Goin’ Down
- Bruce Springsteen - War
- Buddy Holly and the Crickets - That’ll Be the Day
- Bush - Speed Kills
- Carole King - I Feel the Earth Move
- Cat Stevens - Peace Train
- Cat Stevens - Morning Has Broken
- Chi-Lites - Have You Seen Her
- The Clash - Rock the Casbah
- Creedence Clearwater Revival - Travelin’ Band
- The Cult - Fire Woman
- Dave Clark Five - Bits and Pieces
- Dave Matthews Band - Crash Into Me
- Dio - Holy Diver
- Don McLean - American Pie
- The Doors - The End
- Drifters - On Broadway
- Drowning Pool - Bodies
- Edwin Starr - War
- Elton John - Benny & The Jets
- Elton John - Daniel
- Elton John - Rocket Man
- Elvis - (You’re the) Devil in Disguise
- Everclear - Santa Monica
- Filter - Hey Man, Nice Shot
- Fontella Bass - Rescue Me
- Foo Fighters - Learn to Fly
- Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe
- Frank Sinatra - New York, New York
- Fuel - Bad Day
- The Gap Band - You Dropped a Bomb On Me
- Godsmack - Bad Religion
- Green Day - Brain Stew
- Happenings - See You in September
- Herman’s Hermits - Wonderful World
- Hollies - He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother
- J. Frank Wilson - Last Kiss
- Jackson Browne - Doctor My Eyes
- James Taylor - Fire and Rain
- Jan and Dean - Dead Man’s Curve
- Jerry Lee Lewis - Great Balls of Fire
- Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe
- John Lennon - Imagine
- John Mellencamp - Crumbling Down
- John Mellencamp - I’m On Fire
- John Parr - St. Elmo’s Fire
- Judas Priest - Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
- Kansas - Dust in the Wind
- Korn - Falling Away From Me
- Led Zeppelin - Stairway to Heaven
- Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away
- Limp Bizkit - Break Stuff
- Local H - Bound for the Floor
- Los Bravos - Black is Black
- Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful World
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Tuesday’s Gone
- Martha & the Vandellas - Nowhere to Run
- Martha & the Vandellas - Dancing in the Streets
- Megadeth - Dread and the Fugitive
- Megadeth - Sweating Bullets
- Metallica - Seek and Destroy
- Metallica - Harvester or Sorrow
- Metallica - Enter Sandman
- Metallica - Fade to Black
- Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels - Devil with the Blue Dress
- Mudvayne - Death Blooms
- Neil Diamond - America
- Nina - 99 Luft Balloons/99 Red Balloons
- Nine Inch Nails - Head Like a Hole
- Norman Greenbaum - Spirit in the Sky
- Oingo Boingo - Dead Man’s Party
- Ozzy Osbourne - Suicide Solution
- Paper Lace - The Night Chicago Died
- Pat Benatar - Hit Me with Your Best Shot
- Pat Benatar - Love is a Battlefield
- Paul McCartney and Wings - Live and Let Die
- Peter Gabriel - When You’re Falling
- Peter and Gordon - I Go To Pieces
- Peter and Gordon - A World Without Love
- Peter Paul and Mary - Blowin’ in the Wind
- Peter Paul and Mary - Leavin’ on a Jet Plane
- Petula Clark - A Sign of the Times
- Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight
- Pink Floyd - Run Like Hell
- Pink Floyd - Mother
- P.O.D.- Boom
- Pretenders - My City Was Gone
- Queen - Another One Bites the Dust
- Queen - Killer Queen
- All Rage Against The Machine songs
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Aeroplane
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under the Bridge
- REM - It’s the End of the World as We Know It
- Ricky Nelson - Travelin’ Man
- Rolling Stones - Ruby Tuesday
- Saliva - Click Click Boom
- Sam Cooke - Wonderful World
- Santana - Evil Ways
- Savage Garden - Crash and Burn
- Shelley Fabares - Johnny Angel
- Simon And Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water
- Skeeter Davis - End of the World
- Slipknot - Left Behind
- Slipknot - Wait and Bleed
- Smashing Pumpkins - Bullet With Butterfly Wings
- Soundgarden - Blow Up the Outside World
- Soundgarden - Fell on Black Days
- Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun
- Steam - Na Na Na Na Hey Hey
- Steve Miller - Jet Airliner
- Stone Temple Pilots - Big Bang Baby
- Stone Temple Pilots - Dead and Bloated
- Sugar Ray - Fly
- Surfaris - Wipeout
- System of a Down - Chop Suey!
- Talking Heads - Burning Down the House
- Temple of the Dog - Say Hello to Heaven
- Third Eye Blind - Jumper
- Three Degrees - When Will I See You Again
- Tom Petty - Free Fallin’
- Tool - Intolerance
- Tramps - Disco Inferno
- U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday
- Van Halen - Dancing In The Street
- Van Halen - Jump
- Youngbloods - Get Together
- Zager and Evans - In the Year 2525
- Zombies - She’s Not There