 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

"Posturile radio din SUA au o 'listă neagră' ce conține 164 de melodii. Motivul din spatele acestei interdicții"

ladbible.com

După ce atacurile teroriste de la 11 septembrie 2001 au lovit New York-ul și au ucis aproape 3.000 de persoane, impactul a fost extrem de semnificativ, anunță ladbible.com. A fost momentul care a zdruncinat o superputere, imaginile Turnurilor Gemene și distrugerea lor fiind gravate în memoria unei generații care s-a trezit pe 11 septembrie 2001 cu gândul că va fi o zi complet normală.

Au existat foarte multe schimbări în urma acestui eveniment, George W. Bush anunțând un "Război împotriva terorismului" ca represalii, iar guvernul SUA a introdus o serie întreagă de noi restricții și reguli privind securitatea.

A fost un eveniment care avea să definească lumea modernă pentru anii următori, iar în zilele imediat următoare atacului, gândurile s-au îndreptat spre modul în care se putea evita să se provoace și mai multă supărare unei națiuni traumatizate și șocate.

Una dintre aceste schimbări a fost muzica pe care oamenii o ascultau, iar o parte dintre acestea se datorează faptului că anumite posturi de radio au interzis o mulțime de melodii pe care le considerau insensibile după atacurile teroriste.

Potrivit Kerrang, radiodifuzorul Clear Channel Communications a întocmit o listă cu 164 de melodii pe care le-a considerat "cu versuri discutabile" sau insensibile pentru a fi difuzate.

Lista a fost trimisă la aproximativ 1.100 de posturi de radio pe care le dețineau, iar DJ-ilor li s-a spus să nu difuzeze muzica de teamă că oamenii nu vor dori să audă anumite versuri într-un moment atât de sensibil.

Unele dintre motivele pentru care anumite melodii au fost scoase din emisie pentru o perioadă de timp sunt destul de evidente, însă alte alegeri sunt cu adevărat misterioase.

Lista completă a celor 164 de melodii:

  • 3 Doors Down - Duck and Run
  • 311 - Down
  • AC/DC - Shot Down in Flames
  • AC/DC - Shoot to Thrill
  • AC/DC - Dirty Deeds
  • AC/DC - Highway to Hell
  • AC/DC - Safe in New York City
  • AC/DC - TNT
  • AC/DC - Hell’s Bells
  • Ad Libs - The Boy from New York City
  • Alanis Morissette - Ironic
  • Alice in Chains - Rooster
  • Alice in Chains - Sea of Sorrow
  • Alice in Chains - Down in a Hole
  • Alice in Chains - Them Bones
  • Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal
  • Animals - We Gotta Get Out of This Place
  • Arthur Brown - Fire
  • Bangles - Walk Like an Egyptian
  • Barenaked Ladies - Falling for the First Time
  • Barry McGuire - Eve of Destruction
  • Beastie Boys - Sure Shot
  • Beastie Boys - Sabotage
  • The Beatles - A Day in the Life
  • The Beatles - Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds
  • The Beatles - Ticket To Ride
  • The Beatles - Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
  • Billy Joel - Only the Good Die Young
  • Black Sabbath - War Pigs
  • Black Sabbath - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
  • Blood Sweat and Tears - And When I Die
  • Blue Oyster Cult - Burnin’ For You
  • Bob Dylan/Guns N Roses - Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
  • Bobby Darin - Mack the Knife
  • Boston - Smokin’
  • Brooklyn Bridge - Worst That Could Happen
  • Bruce Springsteen - I’m On Fire
  • Bruce Springsteen - Goin’ Down
  • Bruce Springsteen - War
  • Buddy Holly and the Crickets - That’ll Be the Day
  • Bush - Speed Kills
  • Carole King - I Feel the Earth Move
  • Cat Stevens - Peace Train
  • Cat Stevens - Morning Has Broken
  • Chi-Lites - Have You Seen Her
  • The Clash - Rock the Casbah
  • Creedence Clearwater Revival - Travelin’ Band
  • The Cult - Fire Woman
  • Dave Clark Five - Bits and Pieces
  • Dave Matthews Band - Crash Into Me
  • Dio - Holy Diver
  • Don McLean - American Pie
  • The Doors - The End
  • Drifters - On Broadway
  • Drowning Pool - Bodies
  • Edwin Starr - War
  • Elton John - Benny & The Jets
  • Elton John - Daniel
  • Elton John - Rocket Man
  • Elvis - (You’re the) Devil in Disguise
  • Everclear - Santa Monica
  • Filter - Hey Man, Nice Shot
  • Fontella Bass - Rescue Me
  • Foo Fighters - Learn to Fly
  • Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe
  • Frank Sinatra - New York, New York
  • Fuel - Bad Day
  • The Gap Band - You Dropped a Bomb On Me
  • Godsmack - Bad Religion
  • Green Day - Brain Stew
  • Happenings - See You in September
  • Herman’s Hermits - Wonderful World
  • Hollies - He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother
  • J. Frank Wilson - Last Kiss
  • Jackson Browne - Doctor My Eyes
  • James Taylor - Fire and Rain
  • Jan and Dean - Dead Man’s Curve
  • Jerry Lee Lewis - Great Balls of Fire
  • Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe
  • John Lennon - Imagine
  • John Mellencamp - Crumbling Down
  • John Mellencamp - I’m On Fire
  • John Parr - St. Elmo’s Fire
  • Judas Priest - Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
  • Kansas - Dust in the Wind
  • Korn - Falling Away From Me
  • Led Zeppelin - Stairway to Heaven
  • Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away
  • Limp Bizkit - Break Stuff
  • Local H - Bound for the Floor
  • Los Bravos - Black is Black
  • Louis Armstrong - What A Wonderful World
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd - Tuesday’s Gone
  • Martha & the Vandellas - Nowhere to Run
  • Martha & the Vandellas - Dancing in the Streets
  • Megadeth - Dread and the Fugitive
  • Megadeth - Sweating Bullets
  • Metallica - Seek and Destroy
  • Metallica - Harvester or Sorrow
  • Metallica - Enter Sandman
  • Metallica - Fade to Black
  • Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels - Devil with the Blue Dress
  • Mudvayne - Death Blooms
  • Neil Diamond - America
  • Nina - 99 Luft Balloons/99 Red Balloons
  • Nine Inch Nails - Head Like a Hole
  • Norman Greenbaum - Spirit in the Sky
  • Oingo Boingo - Dead Man’s Party
  • Ozzy Osbourne - Suicide Solution
  • Paper Lace - The Night Chicago Died
  • Pat Benatar - Hit Me with Your Best Shot
  • Pat Benatar - Love is a Battlefield
  • Paul McCartney and Wings - Live and Let Die
  • Peter Gabriel - When You’re Falling
  • Peter and Gordon - I Go To Pieces
  • Peter and Gordon - A World Without Love
  • Peter Paul and Mary - Blowin’ in the Wind
  • Peter Paul and Mary - Leavin’ on a Jet Plane
  • Petula Clark - A Sign of the Times
  • Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight
  • Pink Floyd - Run Like Hell
  • Pink Floyd - Mother
  • P.O.D.- Boom
  • Pretenders - My City Was Gone
  • Queen - Another One Bites the Dust
  • Queen - Killer Queen
  • All Rage Against The Machine songs
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - Aeroplane
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under the Bridge
  • REM - It’s the End of the World as We Know It
  • Ricky Nelson - Travelin’ Man
  • Rolling Stones - Ruby Tuesday
  • Saliva - Click Click Boom
  • Sam Cooke - Wonderful World
  • Santana - Evil Ways
  • Savage Garden - Crash and Burn
  • Shelley Fabares - Johnny Angel
  • Simon And Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water
  • Skeeter Davis - End of the World
  • Slipknot - Left Behind
  • Slipknot - Wait and Bleed
  • Smashing Pumpkins - Bullet With Butterfly Wings
  • Soundgarden - Blow Up the Outside World
  • Soundgarden - Fell on Black Days
  • Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun
  • Steam - Na Na Na Na Hey Hey
  • Steve Miller - Jet Airliner
  • Stone Temple Pilots - Big Bang Baby
  • Stone Temple Pilots - Dead and Bloated
  • Sugar Ray - Fly
  • Surfaris - Wipeout
  • System of a Down - Chop Suey!
  • Talking Heads - Burning Down the House
  • Temple of the Dog - Say Hello to Heaven
  • Third Eye Blind - Jumper
  • Three Degrees - When Will I See You Again
  • Tom Petty - Free Fallin’
  • Tool - Intolerance
  • Tramps - Disco Inferno
  • U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday
  • Van Halen - Dancing In The Street
  • Van Halen - Jump
  • Youngbloods - Get Together
  • Zager and Evans - In the Year 2525
  • Zombies - She’s Not There

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.