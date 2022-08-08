Potassium iodide pills' distribution, perfectly functional (HealthMin)

The distribution system of potassium iodide pills is perfectly functional, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Monday.

"I urge everyone, all people up to the age of 40 to go as soon as possible to the family doctor from whom they have to receive the prescription and we have 2,500 pharmacies in all the country, the lists can be found at the Ministry of Health and the Directorate of Public Health, from where they can pick up these pills for free. It's a perfectly functional system. It is important for people to use the system that we managed to set up," Rafila said, after a visit to the Bucharest Floreasca Emergency Hospital.

He said it is possible that, as things get tense in Ukraine, the demand for potassium iodide pills will increase, "but the family doctors must issue prescriptions to these patients who are entitled to receive the micro-tablets of potassium iodide".AGERPRES