Potatoes, fuels and air transport services, highest increases in prices in December

Potatoes, fuels and air transport services saw the highest increases in prices in December compared to November, while more substantial price decreases were recorded in thermal energy, citric and other meridional fruits as well as water, sewerage and sanitation services.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), released on Thursday, the price of potatoes rose in December by 2.46% compared to the previous month, but fell by 28.49% compared to December 2019.

On the other hand, in December citric and other meridional fruits became by 4.88% cheaper compared to the previous month, and by 4.18% compared to December 2019.

According to the INS, fuels became by 1.73% more expensive in December compared to November, and cheaper by 6.81% as compared to December 2019. Thermal energy prices fell by 1.04% in December compared to the previous month, but rose by 2.76% compared to the last month of 2019.

The INS data also show that air transport services prices rose 26.76% in December 2020 compared to the previous month, and by 10.02% compared to December 2019.

Water, sewerage and sanitation services became cheaper by 0.2% in December 2020 compared to November, but are by 3.84% more expensive compared to December 2019.