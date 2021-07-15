Premier Citu wishes best of luck to Romania's Olympic team

Prime Minister Florin Citu wished Romania's Olympic team the best of luck, as he met at the Official Hall of the "Henri Coanda" Airport with the first group of athletes to take off for Tokyo.

"I am glad that we can go to this Olympics. It is important for Romania, but for society as well, for everyone, for the global economy, it's a clear sign of normalcy. (...) I wish you the best of luck in Tokyo, we set off with a winner's mentality and we'll return as winners," Citu said.

The Prime Minister declared himself confident that the athletes who will represent Romania at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will complete the country's trove of medals obtained by the participants in the previous Olympic Games.