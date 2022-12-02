Premier Ciuca, ForMin Aurescu hail Sweden's decision to back Romania's Schengen accession

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca and minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Friday, Sweden's decision to support our country's accession to the Schengen Area, told Agerpres.

"I welcome the approval today by the Commission for European Affairs of the positive proposal of the Swedish Government in favour of Romania's accession to the Schengen area. This is another confirmation of Romania's full preparation to make EU security stronger," prime minister Nicolae Ciuca says, in a post on the Government's Twitter page.

The head of Romanian diplomacy also hailed Sweden's decision.

"I warmly welcome today's positive result of the debate in Sweden - the Commission for European Affairs, which supports Romania's accession to Schengen. (...) Thank you, Sweden!", Bogdan Aurescu wrote on Twitter.

The Swedish Parliament voted for Romania's accession to the Schengen area, Romanian MEP Victor Negrescu announced on Facebook. The vote took place in the European Affairs Committee.