Premier Ciuca says backs increase in pensions, salaries

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday in Brussels in a news conference that both he and the National Liberal Party support the increase in pensions and salaries, stressing that in order to establish the level of these increases, the budget that can be allocated must be identified, told Agerpres.

"For each of them, I said, since the end of September, that we must have concrete figures related to the budget projection for the year 2023 and identify very clearly and transparently for everyone which is the budget from which we can make pension and salary increases. I am a supporter, including the PNL is a supporter, of increasing pensions and salaries. We see very clearly the evolution of inflation. It is already a fear that is being presented, including here in the euro zone inflation has reached 9.9%, and we cannot leave the citizens, we can't let the pensioners feel the burden of everything that means the effects of the increase in inflation," premier Ciuca assessed.

He was asked if the measures announced for next year regarding the extension of the energy price ceiling and the increase of the minimum salary to 3,000 RON will remain only at the level of promises or if some calculations have been made regarding their budgetary impact and financial sustainability.

The Prime minister said that there is a decision of the European Commission by which 10% of the cohesion funds, on the Financial Framework 2014 - 2020, can be used to combat energy poverty, support vulnerable people, support SMEs and provide jobs.

"Based on the budget and these funds coming from the EU, we need to make the necessary changes, to see how we can support the budget with this money and what money we have left to be able to increase pensions by 15%, if possible by more than 15%, and with the minimum salary at 3,000 RON. It is a figure that I discussed and I support it with all my strength, but we need the concreteness of the budget on the table," the head of the Executive added.