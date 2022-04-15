Premier Ciuca visiting Green Group: 'A good practices model gov't encourages'

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca visited on Friday the company Green Group, from eastern Buzau County, which operates in the field of waste recycling, in order to find out what are the problems faced by the market and what measures could be taken by the Government to improve the activity of this important sector from the perspective of protecting the environment and stimulating the circular economy.

According to a press release, the prime minister visited the group's capabilities, given that the Green Group has an important contribution to the recovery of materials from waste and to achieving Romania's recycling facilities both for plastic waste (PET), bottle packaging waste, as well as for Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE).

The prime minister appreciated the role of this company in supporting the circular economy and the recovery of waste, given that their recycling has two advantages: protecting the environment and obtaining raw materials from recycling for industrial production, Agerpres.ro informs.

"It is a model of good practice the government encourages," the prime minister said.

According to the source, the prime minister mentioned that the Romanian Government is committed to the implementation of the European environmental legislation, the promotion of the principles of the circular economy, in the perspective of implementing the European Green Deal, a package of initiatives in terms of policies, which aims to place the EU on the path towards a green transition.

"The Government is focussed permanently on the protection of the environment, through an integrated approach and through appropriate measures for increasing the air quality, the correct management of the waste and the closure of the non-compliant landfills, as well as the production of energy from clean, non-polluting sources," Nicolae Ciuca stressed.

He added that investment in a cleaner environment and the education of young people to support ecological transition efforts and environmental protection are also in the government's attention.

The representatives of the Green Group company presented the plans for the development of the company, noting that in the next three years they are considering tripling the activity in Romania and the region, by opening new recycling factories.