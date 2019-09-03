Premier Dancila firmly condemns bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Premier Viorica Dancila firmly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, in which a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to the capital of Afghanistan was killed and another one was injured.

"I firmly condemn the bloody terrorist attack in Afghanistan that killed a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to Kabul and left another one injured. This act of horrendous cruelty in which several foreign citizens were killed and more than 100 were injured does not shake our determination and doesn't derail us from our commitment to fight terrorism, together with our international partners," the Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

The head of the Executive offered condolences to the family of the killed Romanian and said that the government reaffirms its support for the actions aimed at building peace and long-lasting stability in Afghanistan.

"I convey my condolences to the family of the Romanian citizen who lost his life in this attack, as well as to all those who have lost a loved one, and I wish the wounded the best of health and the power to make a fast recovery. The Romanian government reaffirms its support for the actions aimed at bringing peace and long-lasting stability in Afghanistan," wrote Viorica Dancila.