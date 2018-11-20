 
     
Premier Viorica Dancila welcomes EP President Antonio Tajani

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

Prime minister Viorica Dancila Wednesday welcomed the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, at the Victoria Palace.

According to the schedule already announced by the Executive, PM Viorica Dancila will have talks with the EP president, ahead of the Conference of the EP Presidents with the Romanian Government, in the perspective of Romania's taking over of the rotating presidency of the EU Council as of 1 January 2019.

At the end of the wider format meeting, the gov't head and the EP president will hold press statements.

