Premiile Emmy vor fi decernate, luni, la Los Angeles- Nominalizările la principalele categorii

Premiile Emmy, amânate timp de patru luni din cauza grevei actorilor şi scenariştilor de la Hollywood, vor fi decernate luni. Ultimul sezon al serialului "Succession", difuzat de HBO, este favorit cert, cu 27 de selecţii, potrivit news.ro

Serialele cu cele mai multe nominalizări: "Succession" - 27, "The Last Of Us" - 24, "The White Lotus" - 23, "Ted Lasso" - 21, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 14, "The Bear" - 13, "Beef" - 13, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" - 13, "Wednesday" - 12, "Barry" - 11, "Only Murders In The Building" - 11.

Nominalizările la principalele categorii pentru cea de-a 75-a ediţie a premiilor Emmy:

Cel mai bun serial dramă: "Andor", "Better Call Saul", "The Crown", "House of the Dragon", "The Last of Us", "Succession, "The White Lotus", "Yellowjackets"

Cel mai bun serial comedie: "Abbott Elementary", "Barry", "The Bear", "Jury: Duty", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Only Murders in the Building", "Ted Lasso", "Wednesday"

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă: Jeff Bridges - "The Old Man", Brian Cox - "Succession", Kieran Culkin - "Succession", Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul", Pedro Pascal - "The Last of Us", Jeremy Strong - "Succession"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramă: Sharon Horgan - "Bad Sisters", Melanie Lynskey - "Yellowjackets", Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale", Bella Ramsey - "The Last of Us", Keri Russell - "The Diplomat", Sarah Snook - "Succession"

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie: Bill Hader, -"Barry", Jason Segel - "Shrinking", Martin Short - "Only Murders In The Building", Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso", Jeremy Allen White - "The Bear"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial comedie: Christina Applegate - "Dead To Me", Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary", Natasha Lyonne - "Poker Face", Jenna Ortega - "Wednesday"

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus", Nicholas Braun - "Succession", Michael Imperioli - "The White Lotus", Theo James - "The White Lotus", Matthew Macfadyen -"Succession", Alan Ruck - "Succession", Will Sharpe - "The White Lotus", Alexander Skarsgard - "Succession"

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus", Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown", Meghann Fahy - "The White Lotus", Sabrina Impacciatore - "The White Lotus", Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus", Rhea Seehorn - "Better Call Saul", J. Smith-Cameron - "Succession", Simona Tabasco - "The White Lotus"

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Anthony Carrigan - "Barry", Phil Dunster - "Ted Lasso", Brett Goldstein - "Ted Lasso", James Marsden - "Jury: Duty", Ebon Moss-Bachrach - "The Bear", Tyler James Williams - "Abbott Elementary", Henry Winkler - "'Barry"

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Alex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Ayo Edebiri - "The Bear", Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary", Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary", Juno Temple - "Ted Lasso", Hannah Waddingham - "Ted Lasso", Jessica Williams - "Shrinking"

Cea mai bună mini serie TV: "Beef", "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", "Daisy Jones & The Six", "Fleishman Is in Trouble", "Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Cel mai bun actor într-o mini serie: Kumail Nanjiani - "Welcome to Chippendales", Taron Egerton - "Black Bird", Evan Peters - "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", Steven Yeun - "Beef", Michael Shannon - "George & Tammy", Daniel Radcliffe - "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o mini serie: Jessica Chastain - "George & Tammy", Ali Wong - "Beef", Lizzy Caplan - "Fleishman Is in Trouble", Dominique Fishback - "Swarm", Riley Keough - "'Daisy Jones & the Six", Kathryn Hahn - "Tiny Beautiful Things"