Presidency: Two laws approving emergency ordinances on tourism support in COVID-19 context - promulgated

Two laws approving Government Emergency Ordinances (OUG) that set down measures for support of enterprises in the domain of tourism, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, were promulgated, on Friday, by President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the Presidential Administration, the promulgated laws are those approving OUG 10/2021 and OUG 224/2020.

Through these normative acts, financial support is granted for enterprises in the tourism domain, accommodation units, public catering units and tourism agencies, the activity of which was affected in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, the laws establish a legal framework regarding the institution of a state aid scheme regarding the granting of financing from public national funds and/or external funds for enterprises in the domain of tourism, public catering and events organization, the activity of which was affected by the pandemic.

From the grants, the beneficiaries can pay fiscal obligation and other budgetary receivables that are recorded for pay after the granting of state aid and the expiration of the period of 6 months, and 12 months, respectively, since the date of the first payment.

Through the scheme provided by the OUG state aid will be granted to approximately 74,000 beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries of the state aid scheme provided by the emergency ordinance have the obligation to maintain the activity for which they were granted financing for at least 6 or 12 months since the date of the first payment, in case the value of the grant is larger than the equivalent in RON of the sum of 200,000 euro, if through normative acts restrictions of a nature to suspend or interrupt commercial activities are not instituted. The period of suspension or interruption of commercial activity is not taken into account in determining the 6-month and 12-month deadlines since the start of the first payment.

The state aid granted according to the scheme can be cumulated with other measures of support granted on the basis of section 3.1 of the Communication from the European Commission - Temporary Framework for State aid measures to support the economy in the current COVID-19 outbreak (2020/C 91 I/01), with any later amendments and completions, in the limit of the cap of 1,800,000 euro RON-equivalent, as well as aid granted on the basis of other sections of the communication, in compliance with the dispositions of the specific sections regarding cumulation.