President Iohannis: 2022 budget, realistic, clear and well-founded, not high-spending

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that he expects the 2022 budget to be realistic, clear and well-founded.

"Let's see the draft of this budget first. It will not be a high-spending budget, because if we want to meet the deficit that we have set for ourselves and we want, we will need a very realistic budget. This has been discussed a few times, and at least at the Government level it is very clear that the budget needs to be realistic, clear and well-founded. That is what I expect from this budget. If it is built as it was promised, I don't see any problem now in promulgating such a budget," the head of state said before attending the European Council meeting, when asked what he thinks of the budget construction so far and whether the budget could be promulgated by the end of the year.