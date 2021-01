President Iohannis: A coalition is like a living body; it's normal to have even very different opinions

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that it's absolutely normal to have very different opinions in a governing coalition, pointing out, at the same time that, in his opinion, there are no disputes between PNL (National Liberal Party), USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Liberty, Unity Party) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania).

"In my opinion, what you call disputes are not, in fact, disputes, but talks. A coalition is not an army - with one giving orders and everyone else executing them. A coalition is more like a living body. People discuss and not all of them have the same opinion, and discussion is not the same thing with divergence, we are talking about a discussion that is more or less public, which is aimed at finding solutions. So it's absolutely normal to have opinions, maybe even very different ones sometimes, in a coalition, while it's the leadership's role to negotiate on these differencies. There is no reason to believe people are arguing. People discuss matters and they all have their own opinions until a conclusion is reached," Iohannis told a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace.