President Iohannis about PNL welcoming former PSD members: It's almost over

President Klaus Iohannis said that the time when the PNL (National Liberal Party) welcomed former members of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) "is almost over."

"These are exceptional cases, you already know my opinion on this and you know that it is over. If you have noticed, it is over," the President told a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace.On September 2, President Klaus Iohannis said he did not agree with people switching political parties as they please and expressed hope that the PNL would set a "worthy example" in this area."I reiterate what I said before. I am against this practice of switching parties. Moreover, I had various meetings with former colleagues, colleagues from PNL and I told them this as well, but obviously specific cases have appeared and I must say this again. : I am against people switching political parties as they please and I hope that the time will come when this practice will disappear from the Romanian politics. (...) They will probably listen to what I say [in respect to people switching political parties - editor's note] more and more. Or at least this is what I hope, that the most important political party now in Romania will set a worthy example in this field as well, "said the head of state.