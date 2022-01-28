President Iohannis: Accession to the OECD as fast as possible is a priority to Romania

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann, on which occasion he underscored that the fastest possible accession to the OECD is a priority to Romania, according to a press release of the Presidential Administration.

During the discussion, the head of state welcomed the recent decision of the OECD Council regarding the expansion of the organisation, which paves the way for the start of negotiations on our country's accession to the OECD, and thanked the Secretary General and the member states for their support.

President Klaus Iohannis said that the visit of the OECD Secretary General to Romania, the first since the announcement of this decision, is a clear political message in recognition of Romania's efforts and commitment in this process of modernisation and consolidation, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The President of Romania also pointed out that the decision of the OECD Council is a historic moment expected by the Romanian side, which confirms the commitments of our country in the sphere of the principles of democracy, market economy and multilateralism," said the Presidential Administration in the same press release.

The long-term cooperation between Romania and the OECD was highlighted. In this context, President Iohannis reconfirmed the objective of continuing the close collaboration with the structures of the organisation, for the implementation of the necessary reforms and the promotion of a sustainable economic development for Romania. Among the areas of interest, the head of state mentioned the excellent collaboration with the OECD in the field of education, expressing confidence in the further development of cooperation on this important level, within the "Educated Romania" project.

In his turn, Mathias Cormann congratulated Romania for the favourable decision to open accession negotiations, showing that Romania is among the most active partners of the organisation. At the same time, in the perspective of the accession to the OECD, he expressed the readiness of the organisation to support the Romanian side in achieving the established objectives, of institutional consolidation and of economic and social development.

The OECD official is paying a visit to Bucharest at the invitation of the Romanian side.