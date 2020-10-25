President Iohannis: Army remains same moral landmark for Romanian people

President Klaus Iohannis said Romania's Army, "worthy of its past and heroes," remains the same moral landmark for the Romanian people.

He participated on Sunday in the ceremony carried out on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day at the Unknown Hero Monument in Carol I Park."Each year, on October 25, we celebrate the Romanian Army and we commemorate those who, along history, fought to defend the Romanian nation and state. Today, I am voicing my gratitude to our hero soldiers fallen on the battlefield to defend the mother land and I am bringing a homage to the survivors - the war veterans. Their love and duty to the country represent lasting examples for the younger generation. Romania's Army, worthy of its past and heroes, remains the same moral landmark for the Romanian people," Iohannis said.According to the head of state, Romania has today a "modern" and "well trained" army, ensuring the fulfillment of the commitments taken on within the North Atlantic Alliance and the implementation of the European Union common security and defence policy."Dear servicemen, on this solemn day, I am addressing you, the successors of the fighting traditions of the Romanian people, who has always known to get mobilised at hard times and fight with heroism. As a sign of appreciation for the effort made for preserving the national identity and for the dedication in the involvement in organising the events devoted to the Centennial of the War for the Nation Union, I bestowed the "Centennial of the War for the Nation Union" Commemorative Medal on the National Defence Ministry. Our servicemen, those who are currently on mission nationwide or within international coalitions or alliances, prove that the spirit of sacrifice, camaraderie and discipline are innate values and defining features of the Romanian people," President Iohannis said.He added that at present the Army is also seen from another perspective, the servicemen being engaged "in a different kind of war," with an "unseen" and "very difficult to beat" enemy - the novel coronavirus.Iohannis stressed that the Romanian Army's involvement "in this national effort," ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, "has been exemplary.""The specialist staff and the most proper means the Army has at its disposal have significantly contributed to protecting and saving the citizens and to limiting, as much as possible, the spread of this disease. I salute the efforts of the military doctors and their total devotion ever since the first signs of virus in our country. At the same time, I appreciate the involvement of the military and civil staff of the Romanian Army who had specific missions in the state of emergency period and afterwards, during the state of alert, a proof once more of the consistent support granted to the national authorities in combating the current health crisis. Romania's Army is prepared not only to defend the population and the territory against any external aggression, but also to support the central and local authorities in crisis situations," Klaus Iohannis underscored.He also addressed the students in the first year at the Medical Military Institute, who took their military oath, mentioning that he was positive they would respond "with dignity" to the confidence the citizens of the country place in them.