President Iohannis, at Seoul dinner: It is the beginnig of a new chapter

AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday, at a dinner hosted in his honour by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, said that this marked "the beginning of a new chapter" in the bilateral relation between the two countries.

"It is the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral relations built on true friendship and strengthened by a strong Strategic Partnership," the head of state said.

He stressed that "Romania is a key member of the EU and NATO" and highlighted the "complementarity" between the two countries.

"We share fundamental values and a similar vision for the future, making the two nations close partners," Klaus Iohannis added, speaking about the signing of the Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Romania - Republic of Korea Strategic Partnership, a document that will set out the main directions of cooperation both countries have in view for the next 10 years.

On Tuesday, several cooperation documents were signed between the two countries, including a cooperation agreement in the area of defence, according to which the procedures for opening military attaché offices in Bucharest and Seoul are facilitated.

Cooperation documents were also signed in the areas of energy, emergency situation management, culture, media, youth and sports.