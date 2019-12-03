President Iohannis, attending NATO meeting in London

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the high-level NATO meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in London.

On Tuesday, President Iohannis will take part in the reception offered by Queen Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in honor of the heads of state and government attending the NATO meeting.

On Wednesday, the Romanian head of state will attend the high-level NATO summit, where a brief, strategic public statement will be adopted which will cover the main developments and concerns at allied level. Moreover, the allied leaders will approve a package of documents on topics relevant to NATO's role in the current international context.

The Romanian delegation to the NATO meeting also includes Minister of Defense Nicolae Ciuca and the Chief of the Defense Staff, Daniel Petrescu.

"In the debates, President Klaus Iohannis will highlight the contributions to NATO, as well as the fundamental importance of unity and allied solidarity and will present national assessments on security developments at regional and global level, underlining, in this context, the need to continue the process of adapting the allied posture of deterrence and defense on the East Side and in the Black Sea region," shows the Presidential Administration.

The Supreme Council of the Country's Defense (CSAT) last week established Romania's objective for the NATO meeting.

"We will emphasize two things. We will reiterate the importance of the Black Sea for NATO, the Eastern Flank and Romania. A second theme is that Romania is still committed to allocating 2 percent of GDP for Defense. Otherwise, I am a supporter of a strong NATO alliance and I will reiterate the importance of an approach that leads to a strong and united Alliance," said President Klaus Iohannis, after the CSAT meeting.