President Iohannis attends opening of International Mathematical Olympiad in Cluj-Napoca

Mathematics and subjects of the Science category are essential in the curricular construction, even during early education, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Sunday, at the opening of the 59th edition of the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), informs Agerpres.

On this occasion, the head of the state spoke about the importance of education in the development of the future generations and that of those societies towards humanity aims at.

"I believe that mathematics and the subjects of the Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are essential in the curricular construction, ever since early education, if we want to have genuine knowledge societies in the future. Unfortunately, not all children have the opportunity to access quality education. It's important to actively work in order to improve the quality of teaching Mathematics for as many children as possible across the world. By giving them the chance to learn, we can transform lives, economies and societies. The more effective and more adequate education systems we have for the new generations and societies which we want to live in, the more we contribute to peace and world development," President Iohannis stated.

He underscored that it's an honor for Romania to have the opportunity to prove to the entire world the commitment and openness towards knowledge, science and international cooperation at the anniversary of the Greater Union Centennial.

At the same time, the President voiced his hope for Romania to become in the future a destination for research in the area of Sciences.

"The best way to celebrate the great successes of the past is to build a solid future for the younger generations. There isn't a more suitable way to do this thing than to invest in education, cross-border cooperation and sustainable development. We hope that Romania becomes an attractive destination for the research in the area of Mathematics and sciences, and why not, meet some of you - as students in Romania or involved in research-cooperation projects with Romanian partners," Iohannis showed.

The President conveyed to over 600 young contestants his confidence that they would be part of the intellectual elites of their countries and of the world in general.

"Lucian Blaga, a renowned Romanian philosopher and poet, stated that 'the Mathematician is the tamer that domesticated the infinite'. In the coming days, I am convinced that you will demonstrate this statement, pushing, once again, your limits and that of the humanity in this area," Klaus Iohannis mentioned.

In this period, the 59th edition of the the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) takes place in Cluj-Napoca, en event initiated by our country in 1959. The first edition was held in Brasov and it was attended by seven countries, and this year Cluj-Napoca organises the 7th Romanian edition of this competition, thus becoming the largest competition in the area of exact science.

The event gathers in Cluj, between 3-14 June, a number of 615 competitors from 110 countries, as well as 263 leaders, deputy leaders and observers, approximately 900 foreign guests, over 300 volunteers and approximately one hundred people involved in the day-to-day organization.

Romania and Bulgaria are the only countries in the world that have participated in every edition of the IMO without interruption.

The opening ceremony on Sunday was attended by Education Minister Valentin Popa, President of the IMO Board British Geoff Smith, Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall, Academician Viorel Babu, who participated in the IMO's first edition back in 1959, President of the 2018 IMO Scientific Committee Radu Gologan, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca city Emil Boc, several ambassadors, MPs, local authorities.