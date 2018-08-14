President Iohannis attends Romanian Navy Day festivities in Constanta

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday attended in Constanta the celebrations occasioned by the Romanian Navy Day, according to a press release of the Presidential Administration.

The head of the state attended the festivities organized on the Constanta coast in front of the Fleet Command headquarters.This is for the second time since taking over when Iohannis participates in the festivities celebrating Romanian Navy Day.On Wednesday there also took place the most impressive naval show of the year. The Romanian Naval Forces Exercise 18 took place between 10.00-12.30 am in Constanta, Mangalia and Tulcea.This is the first year when the Navy Day is being marked in seven cities across the country - Constanta, Galati, Mangalia, Tulcea, Bucharest and Cernavoda.The Romanian Navy Day was first celebrated in 1902, in Constanta, on August 15, on the Assumption Day, as Virgin Mary is considered the protector of the marines.