President Iohannis awaits Romanians to vote in elections to the EP, referendum

captura Facebook
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis called Romanians on Thursday to vote in the referendum and elections to the European Parliament (EP).

"Dear Romanians, we have a referendum on 26 May. Today, I signed the decree and I convened the referendum. (...) I await you to vote in the referendum and elections to the European Parliament," Iohannis states at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He underscored that Romanians can show at the referendum "what they thing about the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and the PSD offensive against justice."

stiripesurse.ro
