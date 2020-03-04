President Iohannis awarded European Prize Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020

President of the European People's Party and former President of the European Council Donald Tusk has said on Wednesday, at the awarding ceremony in which President Klaus Iohannis was awarded the European Prize Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020, that he proposed, last year, to the head of state, whom he labeled as an exceptional politician, to chair the European Council, but he declined.

Donald Tusk brought to mind, at the ceremony organised at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, three images which he has with President Klaus Iohannis."In today's times full of chaos and conflicting narratives, in the times of the information and disinformation overload, where people are attacked from everywhere by words with no meaning and deeper sense, an image tells us more than a text. Therefore, please allow me to evoke images from my memory related to a man who is the hero of today's ceremony," Tusk said.The first image evoked by the former European Council President was taken at the Sibiu Summit, when President Iohannis invited the European leaders to go out to the people who gathered in the Main Square (Piata Mare)."Klaus Iohannis is an exceptional politician. People follow him even though he tells them the truth and does not manipulate their emotions or maybe this is exactly why they follow him. He defends the values that have been rejected by many. That today requires courage and may often sentence one to political loneliness. He has found the keys to their hearts, not giving into the temptation of populism. He is from a minor town, from an ethnic minority, he represents, it would seem, minority ideas and views and he has managed to build a firm and long lasting support of the majority," Tusk said.Another moment brought to mind by Donald Tusk was the meeting of the European Council in which there was a heated debate about migration."Like often times in such situations, I give the floor to Klaus. His voice, line of reasoning, his composure and decisiveness, the same time, bring back harmony. President Iohannis, like music, has the chance to soothe the savage beasts, as Shakespeare could have said," the former president of the European Council said.Another moment which Tusk recalled was the meeting between the two of them, which took place almost a year ago, when he proposed to Iohannis to be the president of the European Council."Image number three. We are talking with President Iohannis, our conversation took place almost a year ago, about who would take the helm of the European institutions, our discussion is frank and discrete. There is no one in my office except us. I say with full conviction that he would make a great president of the European Council. President Iohannis smiles cordially, thanks me for this proposal and after a while he adds: 'You know Donald, I still have something to do in Romania, so please do not take my candidacy under consideration," Tusk said.He also brought to mind Iohannis's passions - carpentry and cultivation of roses."It is hard to find a better metaphor to describe a model of good politician: a carpenter and a gardener. Everything people expect from leaders is here: patience, gentleness, attentiveness, persistence, an ability to create, a skill to solve problems. A good politician is the one who builds, and not destroys, who is a dreamer, but has both feet on the ground, " added Donald Tusk.The European Prize "Coudenhove-Kalergi" was awarded to the head of state by Prince Nikolaus von Liechtenstein, the president of the European Society Coudenhove-Kalergi.Prince Nikolaus von Liechtenstein brought to mind that this prize is granted for the second time to a President of Romania, the first one being given to Emil Constantinescu.He explained that the devotion toward the cause of the European unity and the support of European values is one of the reasons for which President Iohannis received this distinction.President Iohannis said he is honored to be awarded this prize."The awarding of the Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020 Prize honors me. (...) This distinction pleases me all the more so, as I look back at the winners of the European Prize, I noticed that among them, there are renowned political personalities, who have dedicated themselves to the objective of a united Europe. (...) I believe that the award of this distinction is, above all, a recognition of Romania's role in the European Union and the profile of our country as an active promoter of European integration, of the unity of the European project and of its ability to be a source of inspiration and an ideal for the neighboring countries," the head of state said.He underscored the need for unity and cohesion in the European Union."Without unity, without cohesion, crises would be harder to overcome, and the European project would have to suffer seriously. The European citizens who have remained strongly attached to the European project, to the incontestable benefits it brings, provide strength and vitality to our Union," Iohannis said.Romania will continue, according to the president, to act as a member state deeply engaged in the process of European construction, the deepening of European integration, to the benefit of all member states and citizens."We have the responsibility today to give the European project a new dynamic, confidence and vision. It is important for the European Union to maintain its fundamental values and principles, and to identify concrete ways to be closer to its citizens," said Iohannis .Attending the award ceremony were former President Emil Constantinescu; Chief of Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu; Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban; Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu; ministers; Save Romania Union (USR) national leader Dan Barna; People's Movement Party (PMP) national leader Eugen Tomac; Dirtector of Romania's Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig; MEPs; lawmakers; diplomats; academics, church leaders.The event also included two musical moments performed by the Quartet of the Romanian Youth Orchestra. AGERPRES