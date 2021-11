President Iohannis calls parties for consultations on Monday

President Klaus Iohannis invited the parliamentary parties and formations for consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday, aimed at designating a candidate for the prime minister office, the Presidential Administration informed, agerpres reports.

"In accordance with the provisions of article 85 paragraph (1) and article 130 paragraph (1) of the Constitution of Romania, President Klaus Iohannis has called at the Cotroceni Palace, the chairs of the political parties and formations represented in Romania's Parliament, for consultations aimed at designating the candidate for the prime minister office," the Presidential Administration shows.