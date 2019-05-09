 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis carries out a bilateral meeting with French counterpart Macron, on sidelines of Sibiu Summit

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Iohannis Tajani

President Klaus Iohannis carried out on Thursday a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the informal summit of the heads of state and government.

The meeting of the European Council with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani took place in the first part of the day and it was followed by the family photography of the EU leaders, a mingle with the crowd and a working lunch held at the Brukenthal Museum.

The second working session of the informal Summit of the EU leaders is currently taking place.

At the end of the summit, President Klaus Iohannis will hold a joint press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.