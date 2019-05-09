President Iohannis carries out a bilateral meeting with French counterpart Macron, on sidelines of Sibiu Summit

President Klaus Iohannis carried out on Thursday a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the informal summit of the heads of state and government.

The meeting of the European Council with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani took place in the first part of the day and it was followed by the family photography of the EU leaders, a mingle with the crowd and a working lunch held at the Brukenthal Museum.

The second working session of the informal Summit of the EU leaders is currently taking place.

At the end of the summit, President Klaus Iohannis will hold a joint press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk.