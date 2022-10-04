 
     
President Iohannis carries out talks with European leaders to prepare upcoming summit in Prague

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Tuesday in a videoconference with European Council President Charles Michel and a group of European leaders as a preparation stage for the meetings to take place on Thursday and Friday in Prague.

"In preparation of the upcoming summit in Prague, I had an exchange of views today with European Council President Charles Michel, Xavier Bettel and Marin Sanna on the European Political Community and the main topics of informal EUCO: Ukraine, energy, security and economic situation," the head of state wrote on his Twitter page, told Agerpres.

