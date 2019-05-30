President Iohannis: Censure motion is obviously timely

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that a censure motion put forward by the opposition against the current government would be timely.

"It's obviously timely, how shouldn't it be? I believe that after the Social Democratic Party lost the elections to the European Parliament, the opposition is already putting down the final sentences of the censure motion, at least that's what I would do," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Asked about his opinion on the opposition parties' failing to reach common ground, the head of the state said that "this roughness will smooth off along the way."

Asked to comment on allegations that Premier Viorica Dancila and Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu had negotiated for the latter to not be subjected to criminal prosecution, Iohannis said that he has no knowledge about such discussions or their content, but that "when it comes to the rule of law and observance of the rules" he is "totally against such political bartering," adding he hoped this did not happen.

The President was also asked if he will work better with new Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu.

"We are waiting to see how the new Speaker will act and what influence this new House Speaker will have on the lawmaking process," Iohannis replied.