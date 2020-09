President Iohannis: Children get used even to less pleasant things quickly

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he was convinced that children would get used to wearing a mask at school very quickly and he said that they very quickly get used even to less pleasant things.

Asked at a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace if he thinks children will be able to cope with the mask they have to mandatorily wear at school, Iohannis said: "I am convinced that they will get used to it very quickly. Children get used even to less pleasant things quickly".