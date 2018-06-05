stiripesurse.ro

  
     
President Iohannis: Constitutional Court's ruling cannot be discussed via referendum

A ruling of the Constitutional Court (CCR) cannot be discussed via referendum, on Tuesday said President Klaus Iohannis, but specified that there are more and more politicians who question certain aspects of the independence of Justice and if necessary, a referendum on this matter could be called. 


"A ruling of the CCR cannot be discussed via referendum. Matters from the perspective of the state's construction can be discussed by referendum, but in the field (...) the state has had a very clear approach for more than ten years now, namely the independence of the prosecutors and their not being subdued to politics. This is very clearly anchored in the Romanian Justice and I don't believe it must be subjected to a referendum now. But, surely we can see more and more politicians who somehow question certain aspects of the independence of Justice and if need be, we could call a referendum on this topic," President Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. 

Moreover, when asked in connection with possible consultations with certain NGOs and the political parties on the CCR ruling, the President said: "If consultations seem necessary to find a good approach, consultations can certainly take place."

